Embree Financial Group Has $671,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Embree Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $268.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $268.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

