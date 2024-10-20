Embree Financial Group Purchases Shares of 39,500 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 892.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 603,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 542,915 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 417,210 shares during the period.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.71 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.
About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
