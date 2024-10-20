Embree Financial Group Sells 1,722 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

