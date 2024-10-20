Energi Reaches Market Cap of $4.72 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $454,455.31 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00041148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,976,359 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

