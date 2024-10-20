enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion Acquires 10,153 Shares

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 10,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $64,674.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,446,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,582,440.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

enGene Stock Down 3.0 %

ENGN stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the first quarter worth approximately $17,095,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in enGene by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter worth $2,039,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

