enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder Purchases $77,578.20 in Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion acquired 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $77,578.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,406.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
enGene Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENGN opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
