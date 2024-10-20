enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder Purchases $77,578.20 in Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion acquired 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $77,578.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,406.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

enGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENGN opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, enGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Articles

