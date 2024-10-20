Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.85 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $50.85 million and $103,656.89 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,441.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.59 or 0.00535669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00108818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00236596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00028994 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00074532 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,024,210 coins and its circulating supply is 78,026,226 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

