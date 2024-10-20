Essex LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $164.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

