Essex LLC Invests $216,000 in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iCAD by 14.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.50. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICAD

iCAD Company Profile

(Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.