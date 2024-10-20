Essex LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Essex LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $103.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $104.15.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

