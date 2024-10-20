Essex LLC Sells 585 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after buying an additional 371,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,699,000 after purchasing an additional 329,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $155.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.97. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

