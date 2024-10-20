Essex LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.3% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $310.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.19, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.