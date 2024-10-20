Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 436,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,436,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

