Ethena USDe (USDE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.54 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $2.54 billion and $21.80 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,542,904,487 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,514,931,575.836012. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00009449 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $22,814,496.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

