European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.12. 295,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$287.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

In other European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Julian Schonfeldt bought 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,729.13. In related news, Director Julian Schonfeldt bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,729.13. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Chou purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.27 per share, with a total value of C$27,468.00. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

