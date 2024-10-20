Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Visa by 26,951.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after buying an additional 1,582,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

