Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.52 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.