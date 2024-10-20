Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 672 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $133,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,069.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.