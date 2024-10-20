Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

