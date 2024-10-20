Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.