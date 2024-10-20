Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

