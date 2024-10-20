Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $120.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

