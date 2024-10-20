Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,467,311 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

