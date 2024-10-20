Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,499,000 after acquiring an additional 479,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

