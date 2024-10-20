Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

LLY opened at $917.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $921.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $858.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

