Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.40 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $70.66 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00040954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

