Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

