Financial Analysis: Franklin Mining (FMNJ) vs. Its Rivals

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Franklin Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Franklin Mining Competitors -40.87% 4.37% 3.46%

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Mining has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A -$430,000.00 -0.04 Franklin Mining Competitors $4.58 billion -$28.39 million -5.54

This table compares Franklin Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Franklin Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Franklin Mining. Franklin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Franklin Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Mining Competitors 1048 3272 4089 103 2.38

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Franklin Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Mining peers beat Franklin Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

