Financial Designs Corp Trims Stock Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Financial Designs Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Financial Designs Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Designs Corp owned 0.89% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFLR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 968,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 399,080 shares in the last quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SFLR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,031. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $286.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

