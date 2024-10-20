First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 7,288 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,991,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,821,000 after buying an additional 1,913,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 496,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

