First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

