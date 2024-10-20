First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.59.

Shares of FM opened at C$18.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.02. The company has a market cap of C$15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$31.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

