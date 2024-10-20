First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.59. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 67,600 shares traded.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.