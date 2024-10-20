First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 265,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.74 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

