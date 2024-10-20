First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,225 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 571,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41,748 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,297,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

