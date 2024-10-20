Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $671,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 358.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 82,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

