Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0241 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Gala has a total market cap of $859.06 million and approximately $107.14 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 37,653,330,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,629,169,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

