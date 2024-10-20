General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $352.00 at Susquehanna

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $333.00 to $352.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.18.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $308.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics has a one year low of $232.29 and a one year high of $310.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

