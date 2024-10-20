Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
