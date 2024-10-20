Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
LANDM opened at $24.52 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.