Glenorchy Capital Ltd Acquires 17,759 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,229,000 after acquiring an additional 320,112 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,752,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,935,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,435,000 after purchasing an additional 219,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expro Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expro Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after buying an additional 236,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.20 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

