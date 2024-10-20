Glenorchy Capital Ltd Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 196.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,737 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned about 0.20% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOMA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $67,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LOMA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $939.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.