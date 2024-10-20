Glenorchy Capital Ltd Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd lessened its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up approximately 0.7% of Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CNX Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,679,000 after buying an additional 267,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CNX Resources by 533.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 241,250 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CNX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

