Glenorchy Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd lessened its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,675 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $269,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE:IRS opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

