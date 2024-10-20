Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Bought by Glenorchy Capital Ltd

Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Global X Copper Miners ETF makes up about 0.9% of Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned about 0.13% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,914,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,215,000 after purchasing an additional 501,120 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,814,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,629,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $45.81 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

