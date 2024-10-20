Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

