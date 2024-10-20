Glucose Health (GLUC) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Glucose Health to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Glucose Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health Competitors 272 537 980 74 2.46

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 62.84%. Given Glucose Health’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glucose Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Glucose Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 -$420,000.00 -8.67 Glucose Health Competitors $309.56 million -$49.38 million -8.58

Glucose Health’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glucose Health. Glucose Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Glucose Health Competitors -42.21% -22.72% -7.72%

Volatility and Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glucose Health competitors beat Glucose Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Glucose Health

(Get Free Report)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.