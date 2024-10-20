Governance OHM Price Tops $4,261.54 on Top Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $4,051.10 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $4,261.54 or 0.06248355 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00250043 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
