Growth Opportunities F. Forbion Acquires 10,020 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 10,020 shares of enGene stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $90,781.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,017,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,449.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. enGene Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $398.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, enGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Institutional Trading of enGene

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,095,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in enGene during the second quarter worth $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of enGene by 50.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of enGene in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

