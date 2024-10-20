Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.81 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 148.20 ($1.94), with a volume of 542,042 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £323.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

